Father Heese dies

Father Henry Heese, 85 of Corpus Christi died on Saturday, Aug. 10. He was the fifth child born to Ben and Hilda Heese on January 26, 1934, in Robstown. He had nine siblings.
He attended school in Robstown and entered the Benedictine Order in Corpus Christi after high school. After several years as a Benedictine brother, he discerned that he wanted to be a priest and studied at the Benedictine Abbey in Kansas.
He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy at Subiaco College in Subiaco, Arkansas where he was ordained to the priesthood on May 27, 1961.
His first assignment was teaching Latin and English at St. Benedict Academy and served in various parishes as assigned to him in Corpus Christi, Beeville, Laredo and Alice. He also taught at Corpus Christi Academy now St. John Paul II,
At a later stage in his journey, he discerned that he wanted to continue his priesthood as a diocesan priest in the Diocese of Corpus Christi. His request was granted, and he continued his ministry in the Corpus Christi Diocese. He served as pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Mathis, St. Joseph in Beeville, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Odem and Our Lady of Victory Parish in Beeville.
His last assignment was as chaplain to the Schoenstatt Sisters’ Convent and Retreat Center in Rockport. He retired in 2015 and joined the residents of Padua Place.