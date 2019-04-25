|||
South Texas Catholic
Calendar
Diocese
Donate
Contact Us
Facebook
Email
Search
Home
About Us
History
Staff
Employment
Financial Support
Contact Us
News
News from the Diocese
Parish Life
School News
Vida Catolica
Vocation News
Viewpoints
Our Faith
Texas News
e-Edition
2019 Archives
2018 Archives
2017 Archives
2016 Archives
2015 Archives
More Archives
Search Archives
Your News
Send News
Send Pictures
Send Calendar Items
Subscribe
Donate
Advertise
Store
Father Lopez celebrates Easter Holy Week at St. Gertrude
Home
Parish Life
April
25
,
2019
by Yda Aleman, Contributor
Father Joseph Lopez, pastor of St. Gertrude the Great Parish, celebrated Holy Week at St. Gertrude Church on April 20.
Several Rite of Christian Initiation of Adult (RCIA) candidates completed the requirements to receive their sacraments during the Easter Vigil Mass.
At the Easter Vigil, Father Lopez welcomed them into the Church through baptisms, confirmations and first Communion. He said he was blessed to have been their celebrant.
Photos by Ada Aleman | For STC