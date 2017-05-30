Father Martin speaks of ‘God’s love’ at staff day of reflection

The Diocese of Corpus Christi hosted its annual Staff Day of Reflection at St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center and Chapel in Kingsville on May 11, with Father Patrick Martin serving as retreat master.God Speaks to His Broken People This year's theme was "God's Love in Our Broken Lives." Father Martin spoke on who God is, his forgiving love, Mary in our broken lives and his redeeming love. Bishop Michael Mulvey, along with Bishop Edmond Carmody, celebrated Mass. Chancery staff, priests and deacons were present for the day of reflection.Legally blind, Father Martin lives in San Antonio and conducts parish missions and retreats and is an author. Among his books are: “A Log in a Stream”, “Now I Think I Could Almost Fly!”, “Fantastic! He Loves Me”, “Called... At Home On The Road” and “God Speaks to His Broken People.”(Photos contributed by Elizabeth Morales.)