Father Michael Brendan Ashe enters eternal life

Father Michael Brendan Ashe went to his eternal rest on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the age of 81. He joined the Congregation of the Passion of Jesus Christ (the Passionists) at the age of 14. Father Ashe served as a priest for 58 years, having been ordained at the age of 23. He ministered to the people in the Diocese of Corpus Christi beginning in 1990 before retiring in 2006.
Throughout his priesthood, Father Ashe served in various parishes and ministries all over the world, including Rome, London, France, Sweden and eventually the Diocese of Corpus Christi. He came to the Diocese of Corpus Christi in 1987 and was on sabbatical and in-residence at St. Patrick’s from 1987-1990. His first assignment in the diocese, beginning in July 1990, was as Parochial Vicar at St. George in George West and Priest-in-charge at Sacred Heart in Three Rivers. He also served as chaplain at the federal correctional institution in Three Rivers during that time.
In July 1993, Father Ashe was named Administrator at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Pawnee and two months later as Parochial Administrator at St. John of the Cross in Orange Grove. In November 1997 Father Ashe was named Pastor of Our Lady of Consolation in Vattmann, Our Lady Guadalupe Mission in Riviera and Sacred Heart Mission in Ricardo. After serving a brief time as Chaplain at Christus Spohn in Corpus Christi in 2002, he returned to Vattmann in August 2002, where he served until his retirement in 2006.
Throughout his time in the United States, he never lost his love for all things Irish—horse races, shamrocks, Gregorian Chant by The Monks of Glenstal Abbey and St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
His entire life was spent in selfless service to the Lord, his parishioners, his family and friends.
Father Ashe was born to Julia and Michael Ashe in Listowel, Ireland, and was one of five children born to the couple. His parents, and his brother John, preceded him in death. Family in Ireland—sisters Mary and Aunie, and his brother Thomas, as well as several nieces and nephews—survive him.
Visitation will begin at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Corpus Christi, with a Rosary to follow at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, also at St. Patrick's. A reception will be held immediately after the Funeral Mass at the parish hall. Father Ashe's remains will be flown to Ireland for burial. Bishop Emeritus Edmond Carmody will accompany the body to Ireland.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Diocesan Priests Retirement Fund, Chancery Office, 620 Lipan St., Corpus Christi TX 78401; Food for the Poor,
www.foodforthepoor.org
; Fullness of Truth, 1110 Kingwood #106, Kingwood TX 77339; or to a favorite charity.