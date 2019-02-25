|||
Father Peter Martinez receives the Patriot Award
Home
School News
February
25
,
2019
by Ben Nye, St. John Paul II High School
A Department of Defense program, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), awarded Father Peter Martinez, president of St. John Paul II High School, the Patriot Award on Feb. 21.
Father Martinez was nominated by Coast Guard reserve marine science technician MST2 Benjamin Nye for the Patriot Award. Nye is also a Theology teacher at St. John Paul II High School.
The Patriot Award is given to employers in recognition for their support of military members as they balance their civilian and military demands.
This award honors the sacrifice that is made by the employer year after year which is vital to enhancing retention rates in the Armed Forces and toward that end strengthens our National Security.