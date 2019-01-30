Father Rogel Rosalinas celebrates 25 years as a priest

Pastor, Father Ogie Rosalinas’ smile is contagious as he speaks with members of the SOLT community at his 25th-anniversary reception at St. Joseph Church where he ministers to his flock.
Rebecca Esparza for South Texas Catholic
On Jan. 11 a Mass was celebrated at St. Joseph Church in Corpus Christi to mark the 25th Anniversary of Father Rosalina’s priestly ordination. The Mass was followed by a buffet dinner.
“I actually wanted to join the seminary in high school, at the age of 12, but I was too young,” Father Rosalinas said. “Once I graduated college, I knew the time was right. With the grace of God, I made it and I followed through with my commitment to my vocation.”
By 1994, at the age of 34, Father Rosalinas was ordained with the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity (SOLT) and has served in many roles throughout the last 25 years, including administration, formation and various ministries throughout the community.
“I can say that in the midst of so many challenges and whatever joys and successes in my priestly ministry, were all done in the grace of God. I just did the best I could do and God did the rest,” he said.
Bishop Michael Mulvey attended the Mass and expressed his thanks to Father Rosalinas for his service to the Diocese of Corpus Christi and the SOLT community.
“Thank you for these 25 years of service to the church, that you have so joyfully and faithfully fulfilled,” said Bishop Mulvey. “When you get to 25 years, you realize what a chunk of holy time it is. These 25 years have been years of grace. The Lord has accomplished much through you.”
Father Gerry Sheehan, SOLT, of St. Anthony of Padua in Robstown, gave a heartfelt homily, which paid respectful homage to the lifetime of work Father Rosalinas has managed to fit into just 25 years of service to the Church.
“We all say to you, with our hearts filled with gratitude to God, for you, beloved priest, we say congratulations and thank you for your fiat to God,” Father Sheehan said at the beginning of his homily.
Father Sheehan went on to describe his first meeting with Father Rosalinas back in 1984.
“There was something very special about him. He always carried himself with great dignity. You felt honored in his presence. He was always gracious and kind. There are few people you meet that give you the feeling you are in the presence of a superior human being. Father Ogie, you are one of those people,” he said.
Father Rosalinas has continually had a focus on supporting and encouraging vocations, at one time being assigned to form and train SOLT seminarians.
“Working with various vocations, priests, permanent deacons, religious sisters and brothers and the laity helped me understand more the call of serving the whole Church. As we work together in teams, I have become more aware of my servanthood and leadership,” Father Rosalinas said.
After the Mass, a celebratory dinner was held, where over two dozen priests, deacons and other religious, along with parishioners of St. Joseph and the Filipino community gathered.
Emma Velasco, a parishioner at St. Paul the Apostle in Flour Bluff, came to the Mass to celebrate with Father Rosalinas, who has become an important figure for the local Filipino community.
“Father Ogie is like family to us,” she said. “During Christmas, he holds special activities for us to celebrate the birth of Christ, including a traditional Filipino 9-day novena. We appreciate everything he has done to keep our culture alive.”