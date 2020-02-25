Father Stembler blesses ashes and rosaries for Social Ministry

The Office of Social Ministry is working closely with volunteers as well as priests, deacons and religious sisters to coordinate Ash Wednesday services at the jails, prisons and detention centers in the diocese.
Jaime Reyna, Director of Social Ministry and Margie Rivera, Administrative Assistant brought the ashes and rosaries to the Vicar General James Stembler to be blessed and will be distributed to volunteers for Ash Wednesday and during the first week of Lent.
Ashes and rosaries will be distributed to at least 13,000 incarcerated in the diocese. There is always a need for more volunteers.
For more information on volunteer opportunities call the Office of Social Ministry at (361) 882-6191.