On April 19, Bishop Michael Mulvey extended Father Alfredo Villarreal’s appointment as Parochial Administrator of St. Philip the Apostle Parish until June 30, 2018. Father Villarreal has been serving as Parochial Administrator since January, when Pope Francis named the parish’s pastor Msgr. Louis Kihneman III as bishop of Biloxi, Mississippi.



Prior to January, and since his ordination in 2014, Father Villarreal had been serving as Parochial Vicar at St. Philip’s. Msgr. Kihneman will be installed as bishop of Biloxi on April 29.

