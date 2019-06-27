Father Walsh’s Summer Camp: A Place of Unconditional Love

50-year-old Santos Gonzales was just 15 when he started attending the annual Father Walsh’s Summer Camp. That was in 1984. Today, Gonzales said the camp means the world to him and he considers his fellow campers and the volunteers who make the camp possible, like members of his extended family.
“I love to learn more about God at camp. Everyone here is so helpful and I look forward to seeing my friends every year,” the San Diego native said, with a beaming smile.
Father David Walsh founded the summer camp, designed for adults with intellectual disabilities. For most of his life until his death in 2005 at age 85, his passion was working with the deaf and disabled. Before coming to the Diocese of Corpus Christi, he served dioceses in Detroit, New Orleans and Chicago. Father Walsh was an internationally recognized leader in ministering to the deaf community.
This year, the day camp was held June 11-12 at Our Lady of Corpus Christi. The theme for the camp was “ROAR-Life is Wild. God is Good” with topics on how to deal with life’s ups and downs while focusing on the fact God is always there no matter what; even during health obstacles, loss and other difficulties. The camp is coordinated by the Ministry and Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities Program at Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc.
Camp organizers use fun skits where volunteers dressed up in costumes and performed to music. There was also art therapy, a talent show, Mass and a dance party.
Marty Sais, a longtime volunteer with the camp, explained he and his wife Emy had a neighbor who worked at the Kenedy Memorial Foundation, who was looking for volunteers for the camp.
“That was about 14 years ago and the next year, we loved it so much that we volunteered to coordinate the entire camp and have done so every year since,” he said. “We started recruiting more volunteers to help decorate, get lesson plans ready, choose a theme and it blossomed from there. We try hard to go all out for the campers.”
Volunteers are gathered from throughout the community, including area high school students who keep coming back year after year, even after they have graduated high school.
“The best thing about our youth volunteers is after they volunteer for one year, they desire to come back,” noted Terry Espinosa, another longtime volunteer. “It opens their eyes to the plight of others and they see the world through other perspectives other than their own. I think that is so important, especially in this day and age.”
Sais added the campers are a blessing to all involved in putting the camp together.
“The campers are fantastic. We learn from them, as much as they learn from us,” he said. “They come here knowing they will have a fun time, but they also know we are here to learn more about God. That’s why we are here. I love the camaraderie we have with the campers and the other volunteers. That’s what keeps me coming back every year, plus we have a lot of fun!”
Bettye Booth, 67, has been attending the camp since 2008 and started looking forward to this year’s camp before Easter.
“I think it’s very important to have a camp for people who have disabilities because it doesn’t matter who you are, you can still learn about God,” she said. “God helps me throughout the day and helps me through my problems and frustrations. It doesn’t matter where you are at, you should always stop and pray. God is always there when you need Him.”
For more information on volunteering or making a donation for next year’s Father Walsh’s Summer Camp, contact Catholic Charities at 361-884-0651, ext. 249.
Photos by Rebecca Esparza | for STC
