Fathers and sons join the Schoenstatt pilgrimage, July 13-14

The 50th Annual Schoenstatt Boys Walk will begin on Saturday, July 13 at 5 a.m. at Wayside Shrine, located at 2309 Marguerite in Corpus Christi. On the first stop of our journey, we arrive at approximately 3 p.m. at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, located at 342 S. Rife Street in Aransas Pass. Recreational time is approximately from 3:30-5:15 p.m. at Aransas Pass Aquatic Center, located at 400 East Johnson Ave in Aransas Pass. We return to St. Mary Star of the Sea for Mass at approximately 6 p.m., followed by dinner. The second day of our journey begins Sunday promptly at 5 a.m. at St. Mary Church. We continue our journey towards The Schoenstatt Confidentia Shrine and Retreat Center, located at 134 Front St. in Rockport, arriving approximately 3 p.m. We conclude our annual pilgrimage/walk with Mass followed by dinner.
The Schoenstatt Boys Walk was founded 49 years ago by four boys set out to commemorate Father Kentenich’s (Founder of Schoenstatt Movement) ordination into the priesthood. The purpose of the walk is to encourage young men to consider a life of ministry. In this two day pilgrimage, we offer our sacrifices, our prayers, and petitions to our Blessed Mother Thrice Admirable Queen and Victress of Schoenstatt. To register http://bit.ly/2KVUsam, download and fill out the form. Email form to schoenstattboyswalk@yahoo.com.
Items to bring on your journey: Two days of comfortable attire suitable for hot weather: t-shirts, shorts, socks, ‘broken in’ athletic shoes, etc. (Jeans are highly discouraged); travel size toiletries, shampoo, soap, etc.; hat, sunscreen, sunglasses (optional); swimwear, sandals; two large bath towels; a third set of clothing for Mass on Sunday (a commemorative t-shirt will be distributed on Sunday at no charge); reflective wear and or flashlights recommended; pillow, blanket, sleeping bag, air mattress; no electronic devices or other distractions allowed (Cell Phones allowed for designated “call-home time” only).
Notify staff of any medications or medical conditions that need to be addressed. For more information call Abel Gonzalez (361) 442-4776 or email mmars1201@gmail.com or call Primo Garcia at (361) 548-8250 or email Primogarcia77@gmail.com.