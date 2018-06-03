Fathers play important role in child’s formation

by Bishop Michael Mulvey, South Texas Catholic

Dear friends, I want to wish each father a very happy Father’s Day. This is hopefully for you a special day, which your family can gather around you and show their love and appreciation for you. Each one of us should have very beautiful memories of our fathers.

Fathers are certainly part of their child’s formation and education. Formation in the faith can be so strongly influenced by fathers, which can have a lasting impact for their children’s faith life.

In my own case, I recall my father getting up every Thursday morning and going to the church at 4 a.m. in the morning for Eucharistic Adoration. This is when it just began many years ago.

His friends who were in the church with him often teased him about sleeping for most of the hour, but he used to say, “at least I’m there.”

According to a research report, when a father is involved in the faith and the faith formation of their children that there is more of a chance that they will remain faithful to the Catholic Church.

I want to encourage you as fathers to take on that role very seriously and I want to thank you for all that you do for your families, for your communities and for your parishes. May God bless you this Father’s Day and surround you with abundant love of your children.



A Prayer for Christian Fathers

Heavenly Father, you entrusted your Son Jesus,

the child of Mary, to the care of Joseph, an earthly father.

Bless all fathers as they care for their families. Give them strength and wisdom, tenderness and patience; support them in the work they have to do,

protecting those who look to them, as we look to you for love and salvation,

through Jesus Christ our rock and defender. Amen.

- Author Unknown

