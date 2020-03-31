Fear and Friendship – A Message About the COURAGE Apostolate in Corpus Christi

One of the most powerful guides of our behavior is fear. It is, in itself, not a bad thing. In fact, our bodily safety is often safeguarded by our natural instinct to fear dangers to our well-being. I can certainly appreciate having such feelings growing up in Detroit, where in the streets there were many eminent and real dangers to safety. However, fear is not always our ally. Sometimes, fear is more our enemy than our friend. In fact, fear can keep us from authentic friendships themselves.
I am the chaplain for a chapter of Courage International, here in the Diocese of Corpus Christ. I was first asked by then Bishop Roberto Gonzalez to be the first director of Courage in our diocese in 1996. It was a wonderful experience for me to minister to a number of good Catholics who had same-sex attraction (SSA) working to live authentically as beautiful children of God in the Holy Catholic Church. We enjoyed a number of activities centered around regular meetings. The gatherings were alive and supportive as we learned more about the wonderful faith that has been given to us by Christ. For a while, the diocese had suspended the apostolate. But it is back! And I have been again asked to lead the ministry.
As a priest, I know what it is to trust that God will not abandon me in my situations of life – including my obligation to a chaste life. I have found great spiritual strength from our Lord in my chastity, calling me to authentic celibacy, truly seeking to align myself with Christ Jesus. Living such a life is always challenging in a world that mocks such charisms of the Holy Spirit. The world may be trying to pull us away, but God is also pulling us back through his commandments, his teachings, and his sacraments,truths in which I live and believe.
I take your privacy very seriously. If you are interested in visiting with me about Courage, you can confidentially communicate with me at my Courage phone line, (361) 522-1303. The phone is monitored by me alone. Leave a message, and I will be happy to return your call. Or you can email me at courage@diocesecc.org. I am excited about having this ministry alive again in our community. Don’t let fear keep you from something you will enjoy. Peace and Joy