Message from the Bishop

Dear Sisters and Brothers,
Every year the Feast of Corpus Christi invites us to renew our love and commitment to the gift of the Eucharist. The Eucharist is the synthesis of the entire existence of Jesus. It is the sacrament of his body and his blood given for the salvation of the world.
As we prepare for the Feast of Corpus Christi, we focus on Christ’s real presence in the Eucharist. We will never comprehend enough this mystery of God’s love for every person. I invite you to approach the Eucharist with immense gratitude and not be passive in front of this sacramental presence of pure love.
When we enter the mystery of the Eucharist with the “eyes of faith,” we experience an encounter, an encounter with a person who is both God and man, the person of Jesus. It is Jesus who comes and gives you and me the strength to live as Christians. It is he who binds us together as a community. In the Eucharist, he is the source and summit of unity.
When I reflect on the history of the naming of Corpus Christi, I know that nothing happens by accident in God’s plans. As the Diocese of Corpus Christi, and the City of Corpus Christi we should take note of that. The Diocese of Corpus Christi includes twelve counties. This beautiful feast day allows us to come together as a diocesan family in the Corpus Christi Cathedral, the heart of our diocese. Even though you may live in Pettus, Freer or Beeville, we are all part of the body of Christ. The Feast of Corpus Christi offers us an event, a moment in time, annually when we can come together, recognize and celebrate our unity. This is an extraordinary thing.
Of course, with the pandemic, we cannot make this year’s feast as large as we would like. However, even if we cannot come together physically, perhaps through social media livestreaming, we can all share and experience the reality of God’s presence. As we continue to expand the number of people allowed to gather in one place, I pray for the moment in which we can celebrate together as Church.
We suffered because we could not partake in the sacrament of the Eucharist as we were used to doing. This suffering has made us aware of what a great gift the Eucharist is. We are becoming more aware that many of our Catholic brothers and sisters worldwide see a priest only once a month to celebrate all the sacraments. We know that many brothers and sisters do not have the Eucharist because they are ill or elderly and cannot come to Church. We know that there are people who do not know Jesus, or the Eucharist and we understand that we are called to be a sign of God’s presence to them. We have a responsibility to live our faith and be an example. Understood correctly, we are Eucharist for others.
During COVID-19, we have learned not to take the Eucharist for granted. The Eucharist is a gift from God. With this new awe and thankfulness, we are filled with humility at the love that God shows us in the Eucharist.
May this year’s celebration ensure that our diocesan family comes together in unity of mind and heart.