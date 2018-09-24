FEMA grant supports Corpus Christi beach restoration

by FEMA-HarveyTxNewsDesk

Areas of Corpus Christi North Beach that were affected by Hurricane Harvey-caused erosion will be restored through a Texas General Land Office (GLO) project funded largely by a grant from FEMA.

During Hurricane Harvey, storm surge caused erosion to about 7,000 feet of North Beach, an engineered beach between the Corpus Christi Ship Channel and Rincon Channel in Corpus Christi.

Beach-loss analysis performed by Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi determined the volume of beach loss was 8,300 cubic yards, including 1,400 cubic yards that were moved by the storm from the southern portion of the beach to the northern segment. That sand will be transported back to the southern segment, and another 6,900 cubic yards of beach-quality sand will be delivered.

The GLO requested FEMA assistance for restoration of the dry beach’s width and profile. FEMA’s Public Assistance program will provide $404,253 for the project, covering 90 percent of the total cost. The grant requires a 10 percent nonfederal contribution, or $44,917.

GLO requests are in varying stages of the grant process for several similar engineered beaches eroded by Harvey, including Bryan/Quintana Beach in Brazoria County, Indianola Beach in Calhoun County, Rockport Beach in Aransas County, Sargent Beach in Matagorda County, Sylvan Beach in Harris County, and Surfside Beach in Brazoria County.

FEMA’s Public Assistance grant program provides project funding directly to the state for disbursement to the applicants. Eligible applicants for Public Assistance grants include states, federally recognized tribal governments, U.S. territories, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations.

