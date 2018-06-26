FEMA notifies Harvey survivors TSA program ends June 30

by FEMA-HarveyTxNewsDesk

FEMA has begun calling Hurricane Harvey survivors housed in hotels under the Transitional Sheltering Assistance, or TSA, program to notify them of the program’s upcoming expiration June 30, after 308 days of support. Survivors currently in the program have been notified their final checkout date is July 1.

A voicemail with the notifying information was left if FEMA’s call went unanswered. Survivors needing additional information can call the FEMA helpline at 1‐800‐621‐3362. That’s 1‐800‐621‐3362.