Fire Department helps with egg drop experiment

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

Fourth graders Kaitlin Schultz and Jessa Smith used cotton balls and straws and a little bubble wrap to keep their egg intact.

On Sept. 25, every student from St. Pius X School eagerly waited while firemen hoisted up the fourth, fifth and sixth grade STREAM project—an egg. The event was held in the school's parking lot and the Corpus Christi Fire Department helped make the project legit by lending out their fire truck and ladder.According to Mike Sepulveda, the project teacher, students were challenged to protect an egg as it dropped about 30 feet. Sepulveda and a parent helper joined the firemen at the top of the fire truck's ladder and were in charge of dropping each egg. Students were paired with other students and could use everyday stuff to protect the egg.Fourth graders Kaitlin Schultz and Jessa Smith said they used cotton balls and straws and a little bubble wrap to keep their egg intact. Teacher Sheree Perkins, who partnered with Sepulveda, said that she was charged with making sure students had an artistic nameplate on the box holding each egg.Fifty percent of the eggs dropped in each grade remained intact.Fourth grade teams who successfully protected their egg were: Lilly Morrison and Abigail Bippert; Katelyn Shull and Jessa Smith; Bella Taylor, Damian Salazar and Levi Duplaga; Cameron Salinas and Adam Mikalik; and Abbey Sachanowicz and Ava Villagas.Fifth grade teams who successfully protected their egg were: Morgan Kemp and Kaitlyn Claire Heath; Adam Sachanowicz and Anika Smith; Ilianna Flores and Raul Hernandez; Alyssa Lutz and Addison Walters; and Fatima Ortiz and Audrina Leon.Sixth grade teams who successfully protected their egg were: Skya Ortiz and Clarissa Kreft; and Alvaro Perez and Alexandria Iyescas.