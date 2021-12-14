Fire destroys historic family home on Spirit Center property

But not the spirit of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament who operate the center.
In the early afternoon hours of Sunday, Dec. 12 a fire was reported at the historic family home of Fannie Bluntzer Nason, on the Spirit Center property. The status of the home is thought to be a total loss, but further evaluation of the property is scheduled to be done by officials in the coming days.
Two sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament who live onsite, and operate the center, were both off site at the time the fire was reported.
Both Sisters who live on the property have temporarily moved into the dorms at the Spirit Center that are used during overnight retreats. A GoFundMe page has been established to assist the sisters to replace their personal items, as everything they owned was lost in the fire.
The Fannie Bluntzer Spirit Center was opened in 2017 after many years of planning by the sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament and the Spirit Center Board of Directors. The purpose of the Center is to provide both children and adults in South Texas a place to unplug from the outside world and enjoy the solace of nature and reconnect with their spiritual side. The Center was untouched by the fire and remains fully operational.
GoFundMe Page: Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament Fire Fund