Local firefighters visit with students at IWA Elementary

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy



Incarnate Word Academy Elementary Level students welcomed members of the Corpus Christi Fire Department on Feb. 17 in the James R. Dougherty, Jr. Center. The first responders from Station No. 5 were on hand to provide the Little Angels with an educational presentation on fire safety and provide students with a close up look at the tools and equipment used by firefighters on a daily basis.



During the presentation, students were quizzed by CCFD acting captain Kenny Savoi who asked the audience if they knew what number to call when there was a fire and where to go if their house was on fire. Students promptly responded with roars of “9-1-1!” and “to a neighbor’s house!” respectively as Savoi gave a thumbs-up to the youngsters’ answers.



Firefighters Tim Garcia and Chris Guilianelle joined Savoi as they showed the students the equipment firefighters must put on before they arrive on scene of a fire emergency.



In addition to the presentation, prekindergarten and kindergarten classes were given the opportunity to tour the fire truck from the driver’s panel to the upper deck where the ladder is operated.