Sacred Heart Church in Rockport held a First Communion Mass on May 21. Those receiving their first Communion are in bottom row (from left) Lauren Holden, Isabella Garza, Avery Blanchard and Lourdes Ortiz; in second row are Brayden Tran, Tricia Boehm, Liam Pina-Boutte and Jocelyn Salas; and in third row are Deacon Ron Janota, Joselyn Martinez, Alexander Carlson, Thomas Pena, Dina Vu and Deacon Daniel Boehm. Father Raynaldo Yrlas, Jr., pastor at Sacred Heart is in the rear.