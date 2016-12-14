Catholic Extension has chosen Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott as the recipient of their Spirit of Francis Award based on her lifelong devotion to service and philanthropy in the Catholic Church. Abbott will receive the Spirit of Francis Award at a dinner in Houston on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.



Two days before, on Jan. 26, 2017, the first lady will serve as the keynote speaker at the Diocese of Corpus Christi’s “A Celebration of Catholic Schools”.



As a former teacher, vice-principal and principal at several Catholic schools across Texas, Abbott has devoted her life to serving others. Most recently she served as the principal of the Cathedral School of St. Mary in Austin from 1996-2001.



As the First Lady of Texas, Mrs. Abbott launched her Texanthropy Initiative, which she uses to promote volunteerism and service by highlighting individuals and entities across Texas that are serving others.



Abbott currently serves on the board of several educational organizations - the University of St. Thomas Board of Directors, the Huston-Tillotson University Board of Directors, the St. Gabriel's Catholic School Board of Trustees and the Cathedral School of St. Mary Advisory Board.



Catholic Extension's Spirit of Francis Award recognizes an individual or group that has significantly impacted the Catholic Church's mission in America through service or philanthropy. Recipients of the award are laudable for their commitment "to reach out to the margins of society" in the spirit of St. Francis of Assisi, Pope Francis and the founder of Catholic Extension, Father Francis Clement Kelley. The award is accompanied by a grant to a mission diocese that is served by Catholic Extension.

