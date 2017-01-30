First Lady of Texas praises Catholic education at diocesan event

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott told more than 500 Catholic school educators, supporters and benefactors the importance of providing students with a Catholic education at the inaugural fundraising event and recognition ceremony, "A Celebration of Catholic Schools," on Jan. 26, at the Congressman Solomon P. Ortiz International Center.



"An education which teaches critical thinking and encourages the development of mature moral values is needed now more than ever," Abbott said. "Catholic Education forms students not merely for work, but for meaningful work within the context of a meaningful life–a life serving God and neighbor."



Abbott has a long history of support for Catholic education, having served as teacher, principal and board members of various Catholic schools. "We are thrilled to have you here, welcome to Corpus Christi," Bishop Mulvey said to Abbot, who has been married to Gov. Greg Abbott for 35 years.



Cecilia Abbott currently serves on the board of several educational organizations, including the University of St. Thomas, Huston-Tillotson University, St. Gabriel's Catholic School and the Cathedral School of St. Mary. On Jan. 28, she received the "Spirit of Francis Award" from the Catholic Extension Society for her lifelong devotion to service and philanthropy in the Catholic Church.



"It is wonderful to be here. It is such an honor to be among so many friends and join in the celebration of teachers receiving teacher excellence awards. You are truly a shining light and a beacon of hope," the First Lady said. "A Catholic education inspires not only the minds of our students but also their hearts and spirit. You are preparing them for a life of belonging, a life of purpose in this world and beyond."



Abbott outlined five reasons that Catholic schools matter in today's world. First, l earning matters. Every child can achieve when committed parents and teachers set a high bar. Second, s afety matters; Catholic schools provide a safe haven not only for Catholic children, for all children who attend Catholic school. Parents believe that our schools are safe;



Service also matters. “Service teaches children to live a life serving God and neighbor. Fourth, f aith matters; education cannot be only a thing of the mind. It must inspire student's hearts and spirits. "We believe that achievement without faith, purpose and character will be short lived and hollow," she said.



Finally, e nlarging the circle of our family matters. "Catholic schools teach our children not to withdraw from the culture at large but to go out into the world to act as leaven in our society act–like yeast to help make it rise. Catholic education is about helping students rediscover the joy they felt as very young children, studying the world because they love it and find it full of wonder. As Catholic educators you are guiding students through one of the most important journeys, so they can be that leaven in society–to make it rise. What you do is of eternal importance," Cecilia Abbott said.



Teachers from all of Catholic schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi were invited to submit innovative and creative projects that challenge and inspire students. A committee reviewed more than 60 applications and one teacher from each school received a $1,500 Teacher Excellence Grant, funded by the Kenedy Memorial Foundation.



"The Celebration for Catholic Schools was an important event–to bring the community together to celebrate our 18 Catholic schools of excellence and to recognize all those who serve our schools, where minds and hearts are formed. This celebration is was also an important fundraiser to raise funds for Diocesan Tuition Assistance for families most in need," Rosemary Henry, Superintendent of Catholic Schools said.



Teachers recognized included Lori Gonzalez from St. Elizabeth and Elvira Trejo from St. Joseph School, both in Alice. Corpus Christi teachers included Phyliss Ramos from St. Patrick School; Nieves Castillo-Frazier from St. John Paul II High School; Sheree Perkins from St. Pius X School; Sofia Carreon from Our Lady Of Perpetual Help School; Martha Gomez and Martha Luis from Ss. Cyril And Methodius School; Sister Lucia D’cunha from Holy Family School; Maria Murphy from Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School; Johnathan Rangel from Central Catholic Elementary School; Robert Boostrom from Incarnate Word Academy Elementary School; Janice Johnson from Incarnate Word Academy Middle School; Marc Ermold from Incarnate Word Academy High School; Sister Amor Vigare, OP from Our Lady of The Rosary School; and Kathy Rincon from Most Precious Blood School. In addition Nicole Cantu from St. Gertrude School in Kingsville; Noemi Gonzalez from St. Anthony School in Robstown; and Gwen Novosad from Sacred Heart School in Rockport also received an award.

