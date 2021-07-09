Youth Ministry leaders held first in-person meeting since the pandemic

Director Jaime Reyna and Administrative Assistant Heath Garcia from the Office of Youth Ministry in the Diocese of Corpus Christi held two youth ministry meetings to determine the present needs of leaders involved in in their parish youth ministry.
The meetings held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Hall on June 15 and Our Lady of Guadalupe in Sinton on June 16 were the first in-person quarterly meetings held in over a year and a half.
“The quarterly Youth Ministry meetings are important to show support to leaders who work with middle and high school youth in their parishes,” Reyna said. “It’s also an opportunity to network and share resources.”
The meetings inform youth ministers of national, regional and diocesan resources that may be available. They are also a way for leaders to share their gifts and talents to support one another.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the needs of the youth may have shifted, maybe even affecting how ministers serve young people. "It’s imperative to continue to reach out to young people and bring them back into the fold, especially after the pandemic crippled some areas of their ministry," Reyna said. “We received feedback from both meetings, which included leaders from the Corpus Christi area and rural areas.”
