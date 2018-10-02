First responders honored at annual Blue Mass ceremony

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

Bishop Michael Mulvey celebrated Mass at the 17 th Annual Blue Mass for all local law enforcement, firefighters and first responders as well as their families. Mass was held at Sacred Heart Church in Mathis on Sept. 29, the feast of the Archangels Michael, Raphael and Gabriel.



Father Raju D. Thottankara, pastor of Sacred Heart Church and Father James Stembler, Vicar General for the Diocese of Corpus Christi concelebrated Mass with Bishop Mulvey and Deacon W. Noel Breland assisted. Bagpipers led by Roberta Haworth were part of the procession before and after Mass.



According to Jesse Q. Garcia, Knights of Columbus and chairman of the Blue Mass committee, this year’s event saw the greatest attendance ever. “We are so grateful to Bishop Mulvey for joining us every year,” Garcia said.



There were over 300 people in attendance at the Mass and the reception and all 100 prayer cards were given out to 65 of the recipients, who then wanted to pass some on to coworkers.



After Mass, the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) held a flag ceremony at sunset and Firefighters held the "Ringing of the Bell" ceremony for firefighters that died between Sept. 2017-2018.



Outstanding community service awards were given to two individuals. The first recipient of the award was Chief Deputy John Galvan of the Nueces County Sheriff’s office. Deputy Galvan is also a member of the Knights of Columbus # 11663 at Sacred Heart. The second recipient of the award was Chief Deputy Oscar Rivera of San Patricio County Sheriff’s office. Galvan is a retired DPS (Department of Public Safety) officer from California Highway Patrol and Rivera is a retired Texas Ranger.



The event was hosted by the Knights of Columbus Council 11663 and Assembly 1123.