First responders honored at annual Blue Mass ceremony

Bishop Michael Mulvey celebrated Mass at the 19th Annual Blue Mass at St. Peter Prince of the Apostle Catholic Church on Sept. 26. The Blue Mass is celebrated for all 911 Operators, Firefighters, EMS Personnel, Correctional Officers, and Police Officers along with their families and friends. Corpus Christi Pipes and Drums led by Michael J. Eggenberger, Sr. were part of the procession before and after Mass.
Father Raju D. Thottankara, pastor of St. Peter Prince of the Apostle Parish, concelebrated Mass with Bishop Mulvey and Father Pete Elizardo, the pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, was Master of Ceremonies. Deacons R. Allen Cicora and Eluterio Farias assisted.
The Knights of Columbus in the Diocese of Corpus Christi have a long history of supporting the men and women in “Blue” employed in the public safety field and as first responders.
This year, officers read a list of fallen Police Officers and Firefighters after the Mass. Deceased Police officers from the Corpus Christi Police Department who were honored were: Allen Daniel McCollum, Charlie “Chuck” Williams, Linda Roberts, Roger Williams, Mark Perez, Debra Garcia, and Wesley “Bull” Gamez; Lt. Bobby Almager from the Corpus Christi Airport Police Department; Sgt. Calixto C. Torres, Annual Davidson, and Chief Larry Whittington; Mike “Mikey” Padilla from the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office; Sgt. J B Talley from the Robstown Police Department; Sgt. Raul Salazar and Benny Craft from the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office; Edelmiro Garza and Ismael Chavez from the McAllen Police Department; and Lionel Q. Martinez from the Alamo Police Department.
In addition to deceased Police Officers, deceased Correctional Officers from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice were honored: Herbert Garcia, James Weston, Jr, Erica Johnson, Jackson Pongay, Thomas Ogungbire, Jerry Esparza, James D. Coleman, Akbar Shabazz, Kevin D. Welcher, Elizabeth Jones, Lebouath Boua, Ruben Martinez, Kenneth Harbin, Maria Mendez, Jesse Wayne Bolton, Coy D. Coffman, Jr., Johnathon Keith Goodman and Amanda L. DeLeon.
Deceased Firefighter’s honored from Corpus Christi were Alfredo C. Flores, Marcos Trevino, Homer Serna, Martin Vara, Max Vera, and Rudy Deleon; from Beeville was Ronald Glen “Buddy” Hardy and from Hidalgo County was Felipe “Philip” Huerta.
St. Michael the Archangel is Patron Saint of these dedicated men and women in “Blue”.