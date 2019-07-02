Mass of Thanksgiving and first Mass of Father Regaldo, Jr.

See more photos below.
Mary Cottingham | STC
Newly ordained priest, Fathers Ramiro “RJ” Regalado, Jr. celebrated his first Mass, a Mass of Thanksgiving, on the Solemnity of Pentecost, June 8
Although not his home parish, Father Regaldo celebrated Mass at St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus in Premont near his home parish [Sacred Heart in Falfurrias].
Father Gregory Boquet, O.S.B, President-Rector from the Seminary College in Louisiana, gave the homily for Father Regalado. Father Boquet said he was proud of Father Regalado. “He is mature in his faith. Father RJ knows what it means to suffer. He’s not perfect, but he knows the Lord is in charge. Father RJ has been tried and tested, he knows both triumph and defeat, and he knows the Lord.”
Father Regalado is looking forward to his new assignment as chaplain to the faith community at Catholic Charities’ Diocesan Ministry and Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities. “They are a beautiful community of people,” he said. “There is one word I could use to describe the community that I really love about them – ‘simplicity’ and they are so loving. They’re a joy to be around,” he said.
Director Celia Mendez and all of Catholic Charities Ministry and Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities are so excited to have Father Regalado as their chaplain. He has already won their hearts and they have welcomed him with open arms. “We’ve been praying for a priest for years who could ‘hear [sign]’ the confessions for the deaf community,” Mendez said. “We feel very blessed.”
After Mass Father Regalado gave his mother, Noemi Regalado the holy cloth or manutergium used in his ordination to wipe the holy oil from his hands.