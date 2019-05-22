Buc Days float, a reminder of naming of the city and upcoming feast day

“God’s Not Dead” by Newsboys and “Awesome God” written by Rich Mullins blared through the speakers on the float featuring the Feast of Corpus Christi at the 82nd annual Buc Days Illuminated Night Parade on May 4.
Catholic groups from St. Joseph Parish in Corpus Christi decided to “enter the float in the parade at the last minute,” said Sharon Longoria, a parishioner from St. Joseph and past contributor of her house and trailer for the building of last year’s float, honoring “Our Lady of Fatima.”
The float took three days to build at David and Angel Emmerich’s house with the help of several different people including Longoria’s son, John.
Groups who participated were The Helpers of Gods Precious Infants, Holy Fire Mission and students from the religious education class at St. Joseph Parish.
“The crowd came unglued at the site of the float,” Longoria said. “People came running to the float with their children and babies."
Everyone is invited to the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ on Thursday, June 20 from 6-9:30 p.m. at Corpus Christi Cathedral, located on 505 N. Upper Broadway.
Liturgy of the Word at 6:30 p.m. followed by procession and benediction. The Diocese of Corpus Christi will provide refreshments and fellowship from 8:30-9:30 p.m.
You are welcome to dress in traditional clothing to indicate your national or cultural identity and you are also welcome to bring your parish or group banner for our procession. Refreshments will be provided. For more information visit the Office of Multicultural Ministry at
www.Diocesecc.org/CorpusChristi.