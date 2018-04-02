Focolare brings unity, communion to the diocese

by Bishop Michael Mulvey, South Texas Catholic

Throughout the life of the Church, for more than 2,000 years, the Holy Spirit has given extraordinary graces to be shared with the entire Church. Usually, these graces come through a founder or groups of people who initiate a spiritual life centered around a charism. For example, St. Francis understood the gospel as poverty. His charism was to live with and care for the poor. Thus the entire Franciscan movement began. Around St. Teresa of Avila and St. John of the Cross, the Carmelite charism of prayer was given as a richness for the entire Church. In our day, several charisms have emerged before, during and after the Second Vatican Council.

The Focolare or, “The Work of Mary,” began in 1943 in Trent Italy and is entrusted by the Holy Spirit with the charism of unity. Numerous people throughout the last 70 years have gathered around the charism of unity and its spirituality to bring a new force and a new understanding of communion in the Church and beyond. The importance of unity at this time in our world and the Church is of utmost importance.

I first came in contact with the Focolare as a young priest, after being ordained only nine months. I was in a personal search for a spirituality that I could live as a diocesan priest. When I encountered the charism of unity, I understood this spirituality could have a strong influence on my life as a priest because as pastors, we are called to gather the parish community as a family. Thus Jesus prayed; “Father may they all be one (Jn 17:21).”

Over the last 40 plus years, the spirituality of unity has formed me with that mentality. There are always challenges. There have been mistakes. However, we are all called to unity and communion.

My hope for the six members of the Focolare who will relocate to the diocese during the summer is that they become part of us; to become a part of the Diocese of Corpus Christi, and to remain a vital part of the universal Church. I will ask them to live with us, live for us and offer their incredible gift of unity to all they meet. I also hope they will continue to live as a family within the large family of the Church with Jesus living in their midst (Mt 18:20).

Everyone benefits from unity and everyone suffers when there is no unity. May we all join together to build up a deep sense of unity and communion in our diocese and all of its expressions.