FOCUS missionaries bring the Word of God to students on the Kingsville campus

FOCUS missionaries, from left, Daniel Rosa, Maria Diaz, Samantha Ayers and Juan Archila share their love of the Catholic faith with students at Texas A&M University-Kingsville
(see more photos below.)
Mary Cottingham | STC
|
Newman Center interns Anthony Skrobarczyk, left, and Ivan Parson finish up making chicken salad sandwiches in the Newman Center on Thursday, March 25. The Catholic Student Organization and FOCUS missionaries work together to provide drive through sack meals for students on campus.
Mary Cottingham | STC
|
FOCUS missionary, Daniel Rosa, left, discusses faith formation with Dennis Berry III in the St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.
Mary Cottingham | STC