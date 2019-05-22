Former St. JPII alumna receives a doctorate in medicine

St. John Paul II High School Alumna Deborah Ramirez Martinez graduated with a degree of a doctor of medicine from the University of Texas Health Sciences Medical School in Houston on May 17 at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
After graduating salutatorian from St. John Paul II High School, Martinez received a full academic scholarship to the University of New Mexico where she graduated summa cum laude with two bachelor's degrees in biology and sociology.
Martinez will be completing her residency at the same school where she will specialize in pediatrics. She has been on this educational road since she started pre-K3 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy.
Martinez has wanted to be a doctor since she was six years old because her youngest sister was born nine weeks premature. Deborah wants to help other children grow as healthy as her sister has. She wants to work with underprivileged families to help them raise healthy children.