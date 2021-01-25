Fourth Annual Many Gifts, One Nation: Day of Giving begins Feb. 2-3

SAVE THE DATE! The fourth annual
Many Gifts, One Nation: A Day of Giving will begin Tuesday, Feb. 2 at noon and continue through noon on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Twenty years ago, Saint Pope John Paul II said to an audience of Catholic educators in New Orleans: "Yours is a great gift to the Church, a great gift to your nation." Countless people in our country have been blessed by the many gifts of Catholic schools. However, many adults have lost touch with their local Catholic school community.
It is time for those people who have been impacted by your school to reconnect with the community that gave them so much and give back.
With this recognition in mind, NCEA is pleased to present the online giving campaign:
Many Gifts, One Nation: A Day of Giving to Catholic Schools. Make your gift to a Catholic school! This day is made possible with the generous support of FACTS.
Day of Giving will be a special day to give back to our Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi. Each school will have their own unique goals and we will be posting more information as the day gets closer.
Please consider giving any dollar amount to our local Catholic Schools near and dear to your heart for all they do and continue to do every year!
Stay tuned to this event to see all of our schools' links for donations! We will be adding them daily!