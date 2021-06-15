Fr. Walsh Summer Camp provides faith-filled lessons and fun

Catholic Charities Ministry and Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities Department held its annual Fr. Walsh Summer Camp for persons with disabilities from June 7-9. This year’s theme was “Treasures,” which focuses on a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and God’s purpose for us on Earth.
“God knows you; God hears you; God comforts you; God forgives you; and God chooses you,” was the mantra frequently chanted throughout the camp. Each day of the camp consisted of a couple of lessons, craft activities and snacks. During the final day, campers participated in a talent show. Campers sang and danced to songs or shared their gratitude for the camp.
At the camp’s conclusion, Samantha Sanchez from WellMed Medical gave a marketing presentation on doctors in and around Corpus Christi and Nueces County, who specialize in treating persons with disabilities and seniors over 65. She also gave out additional information to campers and caregivers.
The Fr. Walsh Summer Camp was established in the late 1980s to help adults and kids with disabilities come to know God and Jesus Christ. “The campers can live for today and not worry about having to meet certain expectations that may exist in other environments,” says Marty Seis, a senior camp coordinator and volunteer for the past 16 years.
“We focus on what they can do, and that’s where we meet them,” said Celia Mendez, director of this Community Outreach Services Department of Catholic Charities. She also noted that “[their] faith is sometimes a lot deeper than ours. You can tell they really love Jesus and know Jesus.”
There were 60 people in attendance this year, but Seis said that there are usually 80-90 campers on a regular day. Having COVID-19 precautions has changed how the camp is run, leaving last year’s camp virtual and this year’s camp divided into morning and afternoon sessions.
Many campers have been around for as long as Seis has been the camp coordinator, with one camper (Santos) having attended since 1983 when Father Walsh had family gatherings for persons with disabilities. Each year some campers leave or pass away, and some new campers attend. While tight budgets have slowly shortened the program from the original week-long overnight camp down to three days, Seis said that he does not want any cutoff number and “wants to serve as many campers as possible.”
Several caregivers said that it is like a vacation for the campers. Marie Lopez said that her son Jason has attended since 2002, and it has definitely helped grow Jason’s faith and allowed him to work and have fun in his way. “As an adult, programs like these have been very beneficial as most disability programs like MHID (Mental Health & Intellectual Disabilities) are more work-oriented,” Lopez said. Jason, who has autism and uses a wheelchair, loves to sing and has been known as a showstopper at the camp each year. He also loves to read and watch gaming videos.
Lydia Rodriguez said that her daughter Chrissy, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, has attended since 2005. The camp has added to their testimony in Jesus Christ, but it has profoundly contributed to Lydia’s support network with the other caregivers in the camp. Chrissy loves music of any kind, dancing in her wheelchair, and swimming. Lydia noted how helpful Catholic Charities has been to her and her family, that “there are not many programs for adults with special needs after they age out of school.”
Catholic Charities offers other opportunities for persons with disabilities. Vacation Bible Days is a summer camp similar to the Fr. Walsh Summer Camp, though for children with disabilities and their siblings. In addition, Catholic Charities hosts a fun day every Wednesday where kids and adults with disabilities can show up and express themselves in song, dance, and craft.
The camp ended with joy on behalf of both the campers, staff, and volunteers alike. “The sweetest thing is that they come back,” Mendez said.