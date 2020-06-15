Religious Freedom, June 22-29

Border Wall Dispute in the Diocese of Brownsville, Friday, June 26
PRAY that the freedom of the local churches on the U.S. southern border will be respected.
REFLECT: Efforts to construct a barrier on the southern border have met resistance from the Catholic Church in Brownsville. The proposed barrier would run through land owned by the Diocese, and so the federal government would have to take the land in order to build the wall or fence. Freedom of the Church means that the Church cannot be impeded by the civil authorities from engaging in her mission. That mission includes ministry to those fleeing violence and poverty. As Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville told the Wall Street Journal, “I don’t want to use church property to say that no matter how dire your life is, you cannot be received here. …The government is going to have to take the land. The church is not going to give it them.”
ACT: Support the freedom of the Church. The Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) has provided persons of all faiths with protection against government intrusion. The Diocese of Brownsville is defending itself using RFRA. However, RFRA is under attack. The "Do No Harm Act" and the "Equality Act" weaken RFRA, and RFRA is frequently disparaged in the media. You can promote the freedom of religion today by encouraging your Representative to protect all people of faith and do no harm to RFRA.