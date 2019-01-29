St. Mary’s in Freer gets a facelift

The porch/awning was dedicated to the memory of Deacon Eluterio Bitoni and his wife Elizabeth Bitoni and children. Also, many other people were mentioned with gratitude including past pastors of St. Mary’s; Cristela Maldonado, Ida Perez; benefactors Thelma Garza and Rose Marie Treviño; Ramiro Garcia, Sarita Garcia, Olivia Cude and Tive Vera.
Father Francis Sebastian, MST administrator of St. Mary’s thanks to the Kenedy Memorial Foundation for a new roof on the rectory and the exterior painting on three of their buildings.