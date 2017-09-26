From Biloxi to Sacred Heart with love

Students and parents from Sacred Heart School form a bucket brigade to collect donations from schools and parishes in the Diocese of Biloxi.
Raquel Derganz Baker, Gulf Pine Catholic
ROCKPORT, Texas - Hurricane Harvey tore through Texas destroying homes, business, churches and lives. Most people know that Houston, the country’s fourth largest city, was devastated by the storm. However, it was not the only city in the Lone Star state that suffered. Harvey also barreled through the city of Rockport, leaving behind uprooted trees and piles of rubble where buildings once stood. Rockport’s Sacred Heart Catholic School had just opened its doors to students for the new school year when Harvey came through, making it unsuitable to hold classes.
In all her years of being in Rockport, Sacred Heart principal Kathy Barnes said she had never seen such desolation in the area.
“We sustained quite a bit of damage,” Barnes said. “The cafeteria lost the roof and the floors had some water damage. As for the school itself, we had 10 working classrooms. About six of those have to be gutted.”
When she returned to the campus after Harvey blew through town, Barnes said she was relieved that the school’s walls were still standing.
“We have a beautiful school,” Barnes said fighting back tears. “We had a beautiful school, and it will be beautiful again.”
When Montessori teacher Gracie Cantu returned to the school’s campus after the debris had been somewhat cleared, she said the destruction to the school turned her stomach.
“When I first saw the devastation I was sick, especially when I saw my classroom,” she said. “I grabbed two things and walked out; I couldn’t see anymore.”
Knowing the students needed to quickly get back to a learning environment, Barnes, the church’s pastor and the diocesan superintendent, reached out to other Catholic schools in the area asking them to take in Sacred Heart students, ensuring they could take care of their educational needs.
Cantu said she was thrilled her students were being accepted by other schools, but also a little sad that she wouldn’t be able to see them every day. While the students attended other schools, they still needed things unavailable to them because of the storm, such as backpacks and school supplies. That is where the schools within the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi stepped in.
Remembering with gratitude the assistance each of their schools received after Hurricane Katrina, the Catholic schools in Biloxi decided to adopt Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School in Rockport to see them through the tragedy. The Diocese of Biloxi shares a special connection with Sacred Heart because current Biloxi Bishop Louis F. Kihneman served as pastor there for 18 years.
On Sept. 9, more than 600 backpacks filled with necessary school supplies, as well as gift baskets for the staff, cleaning supplies and countless gift cards, were hauled for the 12-hour trek from Mississippi to Texas by some generous volunteers. Meanwhile, Sacred Heart students, teachers, staff and parents gathered in the gym’s parking lot waiting to help unload the three trucks full of supplies when they arrived. The trucks were greeted with a loud round of applause. Children laughed and smiled as they made an assembly line passing the new backpacks from the trucks to inside of the gym, some already talking about which ones they wanted.
With tears in her eyes and a smile on her face, another Montessori teacher, Belinda Garcia, was overwhelmed at the idea that a distant community had pulled together to help complete strangers impacted by Harvey.
“We are so grateful to the Diocese of Biloxi,” she said. “We do a lot for other communities, so being at this end you feel more appreciative. Thank you, Diocese of Biloxi. We are strong. We are Rockport strong and we are Sacred Heart strong and we will rebuild.”
In addition to the book bags and school supplies, the schools in the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi sent checks worth totaling more than $14,000, along with $10,000 worth of $100 gift cards to the school on the day of the drop-off. Other funds are being raised and will be sent later.
Father Ray Yrlas, pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, was floored when he saw the amount of donations collected.
“There is so much love being poured into our community,” he said. “It’s awesome that people want to support us in so many ways. Biloxi bringing the supplies warms my heart. It’s incredible to see all of the donations and how beautiful it all is.”
One of the truck drivers, George Ziz, part of the Disaster Relief Team of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary parish, said when he arrived in Rockport it reminded him of Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Camille.
“We left (Biloxi) around 5 a.m. and it took us about 12 hours to get here,” Ziz said. “If we can come down and make a little change in somebody’s life by donating stuff to them, it’s worth it. It’s worth the drive and it’s worth every minute of time it takes (to organize).”
Ziz said he has been helping communities with disaster relief for 11 years, and the collection of goods for Rockport was the most donations he has ever seen.
For more information on how you can help those who have been affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, visit
www.catholiccharitiesusa.org
.
Photos by Raquel Derganz Baker, Gulf Pine Catholic
Father Ray Yrlas, pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Rockport and Sacred Heart principal Kathy Barnes thank George Ziz (center), a parishioner of Nativity BVM Cathedral in Biloxi, who drove a truck loaded with supplies to Rockport after Hurricane Harvey.
Sacred Heart principal Kathy Barnes points to some of the damage that Hurricane Harvey inflicted on Sacred Heart School in Rockport.
Volunteers line up backpacks collected by Diocese of Biloxi schools.
|Students and teachers from Sacred Heart Elementary School in D’Iberville are shown after delivering school supplies to the Diocese of Biloxi Pastoral Center on Sept. 8. Every school in the diocese collected supplies to be sent to Sacred Heart School in Rockport.