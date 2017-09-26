From Biloxi to Sacred Heart with love

Father Ray Yrlas, pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Rockport and Sacred Heart principal Kathy Barnes thank George Ziz (center), a parishioner of Nativity BVM Cathedral in Biloxi, who drove a truck loaded with supplies to Rockport after Hurricane Harvey.

Sacred Heart principal Kathy Barnes points to some of the damage that Hurricane Harvey inflicted on Sacred Heart School in Rockport.

Volunteers line up backpacks collected by Diocese of Biloxi schools.