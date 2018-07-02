From homelessness to cultivating new roots

by Rebecca Esparza, Correspondent

Michael Dewar signals a thumbs-up in the garden at the Mother Teresa Shelter.

Contributed photo



Three years ago, Michael Dewar was at a crossroads in his life. A long haul truck driver for the previous 16 years, running one red light and getting a traffic ticket was enough reason for his trucking company to terminate him immediately.

“I had been traveling across the entire United States and most of Canada for 16 straight years, with no break,” recalled Dewar. “Getting that ticket in Oregon actually saved me. I had been living in my truck the entire time, only occasionally spending a night in a motel. When I lost the job, I bought a one-way bus ticket to Corpus Christi and instantly became homeless.”

A supervisor back in 2009 had mentioned Corpus Christi to Dewar and the thoughts of warm weather and beaches brought a smile to his face. It bore some resemblance to his homeland in Jamaica.

“I visited Mother Teresa Shelter and met Sister Rose–suddenly something like being homeless was not so scary. God has a way of smiling back at you and meeting Sister Rose was a blessing,” Dewar said. “Sister Rose saved my life.”

Sister Rose Madassery with the Sisters of the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and operations manager at Mother Teresa Shelter recommended Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi’s Men’s Transitional Housing to Dewar and the plan was to find a job, eventually finding a permanent home.

The Men’s Transitional Housing facility increases the likelihood a person will remain housed while gaining skills to sustain independent living. There’s room for 21 men at the house and they cannot stay for any longer than 24 months.

“But almost immediately, I became deathly ill,” he said. “If I had become that sick while on the road, it could have been tragic, not only for me but for other drivers on the road.”

After recuperating for months, Dewar inquired about any full-time jobs at the Mother Teresa Shelter. He interviewed, was hired and has worked there for two years on a variety of tasks. From maintaining the shelter’s garden, cleaning the kitchen and doing the laundry, Dewar has done it all.

Former client Michael Dewar maintains the garden at Catholic Charities’ Mother Teresa Shelter. According to Dewar, Sister Rose Madassery, SABS saved his life and now he strives to help our homeless brothers and sisters. Rebecca Esparza for South Texas Catholic

“Michael is the most caring person. If he were the richest man in the world, he would give it all to the homeless. He always goes above and beyond for the shelter,” said Irma Garza, a case manager at Mother Teresa Shelter.

“Michael has a heart of gold and loves maintaining our beautiful garden. He doesn’t have just a green thumb–it’s definitely a golden thumb,” she chuckled.

Today, Dewar is self-sufficient and proud of how far he has come.

“Growing up in Jamaica, I was very much the black sheep of the family,” he said. “My sister is a teacher and my brother is a businessman. Our father was a dairy/beef/fish farmer and as far back as I can recall, I knew I did not want to be a farmer when I grew up.”

Dewar describes life in Jamaica as filled with adversities.

“My dad died at 69, but he probably could have lived a lot longer if he had not been a drinker and smoker. In Jamaica, there are more bars than anything else,” he said.

He married an American woman in 1986 and although the marriage ended in divorce, he is confident his ex-wife saved his life.

“If I would have stayed in Jamaica, I would have died long ago. Coming to the United States was the best thing for me. Now, for the first time in a long time, I feel like I’ve taken huge steps forward in my life. Maybe I can take more steps forward to perhaps starting another career someday,” Dewar said.

“He is a committed worker willing do anything asked. He now contributes his time and even money to the shelter,” said Sister Rose. “I see his compassion and willingness to support our homeless brothers and sisters. We have changed Michael’s life around to such extent that he now realizes the need to help other people and change their lives, as well.”

“My faith in God is stronger than ever before, thanks to Sister Rose and all the wonderful people I’ve met in Corpus Christi. When I think about the tough times in my life, I think about the poem “Footprints” and imagine during my most difficult moments–God was carrying me the entire time.”