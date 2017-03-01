Fullness of Truth conference will feature the family

by Alfredo E. Cardenas, South Texas Catholic

Fullness of Truth Ministries is returning to the Diocese of Corpus Christi on March 4-5 with their annual Lenten conference, “Our Family Reunion: Healing the Domestic Church”. Bishop Michael Mulvey will give the keynote address at the American Bank Center on Sunday, March 5, at 11 a.m.“The Fullness of Truth Conference will bring together a number of fine speakers who are active in various works and apostolates that promote marriage and family life. I am honored also to be among the speakers,” Bishop Mulvey said.Other nationally recognized Catholic speakers at the conference include, Arland K. Nichols, founding president of the St. John Paul II Foundation; Mary Ann Kuharski, a wife and mother of 13 children, six of whom are adopted and of mixed races with “special needs; Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers, known around the world as the “Dynamic Deacon;” Steve Bollman, experienced a personal call during the Great Jubilee to found a ministry dedicated to finding God within the context of marriage and family life; and Christopher J. Stravitsch the founding vice-president of the St. John Paul II Foundation.Diocesan pastoral offices, including Family Life, Youth Ministry, Catechesis and Evangelization, Young Adult & Campus Ministry, along with the Office of Catholic Schools, Catholic Charities and many other programs will be present to share resources and opportunities with conference attendees.Bishop Mulvey suggested that parishes encourage its members, as well as parish teams to attend. “The presentation can assist you and others in your parish to address the plight of the family in the modern world context,” Bishop Mulvey said to priests.Parish groups of five or more can receive discounts to attend the conference. Groups of five to nine receive $5 off per ticket; groups of 10 to 19 receive $10 off per ticket; groups of 20 or more can receive $15 off per ticket; and youth groups of 10 or more receive $5 off per ticket.Bishop Mulvey hopes that those who are involved in ministry, teaching or volunteer work will be encouraged to attend the Fullness of Truth Conference in order to network with the many ministries and apostolic initiatives active in the Diocese of Corpus Christi.“I encourage all who are able to come and join us for this Lenten conference as we together explore some of the various opportunities and challenges that face the family in our times. I hope to see you there,” the bishop said.Fullness of Truth is a Houston-based evangelization initiative that strives to serve the Church in the work of the New Evangelization. Its mission is to lead people to the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus through the Immaculate Heart of Mary by deepening and enriching the faith of Catholics and non-Catholics each year, through Catholic conferences, parish events, webinars and Bible study.For more information about the conference visit fullnessoftruth.org/corpus-christi-march-2016.