Fundraiser begins Monday on KLUX 89.5HD

September 7, 2018
Local non-commercial FM radio station KLUX 89.5HD will hold it's annual on-the-air, fall "PledgeFest" fundraiser beginning this coming Monday morning, Sept. 10. The two-day event will feature KLUX air personalities and guests making on-air appeals and taking phone pledges for the listener-supported station. The goal of the two-day event is $20,000. More information is available on the station's website at
http://klux.org
Winner of the 2018 Texas Association of Broadcasters "Bonner Mclane Public Service Aware!' for its service during the passage of Hurricane Harvey, the listener-supported station has a strong commitment to local Emergency Management and the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), and was singled out in both 2006 and 2016 by the Emergency Managers Association of Texas for its Outstanding Media Award. In 2016 the Station was honored with a National "Gabriel Award" for Station of the Year.
The station is a ministry of the Catholic Diocese of Corpus Christi with a format of Easy Listening Music and Inspirational / Educational messages. Widely known for making free airtime available for local civic and religious not-for-profit organizations, the station is presently in its 34th year of service to south Texas.