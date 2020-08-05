Fundraising event cancelled, The Ark still needs your support

The Ark Assessment Center and Emergency Shelter for Youth is grateful for the public's support the last five months, but it has been a difficult period for them. "Surviving is still tough," said Delma Trejo, Executive Director and Administrator of The Ark.
After completing two decades of service to 4,100 plus abused and neglected children, The Ark was going to be commemorated next month at The Ark Gala, which raises funds for services that make a difference in the lives of children. The COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cancel those plans.
2020 began with high hopes. Foresight, planning, leadership, prayer, patience commitment, perseverance and the community's generosity coupled with a dedicated board of directors, staff and volunteers was going to result in The Ark accomplishing a milestone.
"After thinking about how to replace this year's lost gala proceeds, we decided – in the interest of protecting everyone – not to have a fundraising event.
"Though we hope everyone is okay, we know the virus has taken its toll on you as well. Some of you lost your jobs, making it harder to give financial gifts in the manner to which you were accustomed.
"If you can, please help by making a monetary contribution to The Ark during this challenging period. If you've never given the shelter a donation, please consider it. No amount is too small.
"Every cent goes to help pay for the children's needs, such as new clothes to replace the used apparel the public gave before the pandemic. Now only new clothes can be accepted.
"Thank you for weighing if you're able to make a financial gift at this time. Keep us in your prayers and we promise to keep you and your families in ours. God bless you and your families," Trejo said.
You can send your tax-deductible donation to:
THE ARK
12960 Leopard St.
Corpus Christi, Texas 78410
Phone: (361) 241-6566
Fax: (361) 241-5279