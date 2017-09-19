Gala helps raise needed funds for The Ark

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

According to Delma Trejo, executive director of The Ark, depending on the number of children living at the children’s shelter, costs can run anywhere from $4,000-$8000 per day. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services supplies about 65 percent of the operating revenue with the balance coming in the form of grants, donations and fundraisers like the annual gala held on Sept. 14.



Each year the fundraising event helps supplement some of these costs. Last year's Gala raised more than $100,000.



This year’s gala was dedicated to the memory of John William Schultz, who supported the shelter since it was proposed more than 20 years ago. Schultz designed one of The Ark's first logos and was a consultant and volunteer. He donated vehicles and his planning and knowledge of construction were used to build the shelter, the gym and make other improvements. He passed away on March 21 of this year at the age of 90.



"He was completely committed to The Ark and he truly cared about the welfare of these children," KIII news anchor Joe Gazin, who emceed the gala, said.



The keynote for the 2017 event was Erin Merryn, who said her goal in life is to give kids the voice she never had. Merryn is founder and president of "Erin's Law," which has been implemented in 31 states, including Texas. It requires all public schools to implement a prevention-oriented child sexual abuse program.



She shared her own personal struggles, having herself been a victim of sexual abuse throughout her childhood.



"We need to educate kids and society needs to talk about it," she said.



Earlier in the day Merryn had an opportunity to visit with 15 of the children living at The Ark. They ranged in ages from one to seven-years-old. They were smiling, giggling and laughing. They asked her name and asked to see pictures of her daughters.



"You wouldn't know the horror stories of what these kids have been through–awful stories from pornography to sexual, physical abuse and neglect,” Merryn said. "I was left in awe of the angels that work behind closed doors at this place. From the sisters that founded this place all those years ago, to the staff that now runs it and seeing the love that they give these kids."



The Ark is home to infants and children as old as 17-years-old, who are taken out of their homes because of abuse or neglect. In many cases they are infants who have been removed from parents because of drugs found in their bodies at birth.



