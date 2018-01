by South Texas Catholic

Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School held its first STREAM Fair for the 2017-18 school year on Thursday, Nov. 16, which was the day of the school’s annual Thanksgiving Luncheon. STREAM projects were displayed in the hallways of the school’s main building.

Families were invited to view the projects before and after the luncheon.

The school will hold its Spring STREAM Fair in March, before Spring Break.



Phots contributed by school