Gift for Life campaign

Those facing an unplanned pregnancy receive an opportunity to hear the Gospel of Jesus Christ, provide peer counseling, pregnancy options information.

Provide parenting/prenatal classes to young mothers/fathers both at our center and in the schools.

Promote and encourage abstinence until marriage in our community.

Women to find peace and forgiveness from a past abortion.

Dear Friends,As another year comes close to the end, we tend to reflect on our life. We have already started to think about what we are grateful for and the blessing of family and friends.During the Christmas season, it is easy to get caught up in the business of Christmas parties, family time and gift giving. Many times in the rush to get everything done, we forget to remember what we are celebrating. Christmas is the opportunity to celebrate the birth of Christ, the gift of Life that was given to us. Here at Refuge of Hope, we have the opportunity to share this gift with others who do not know Him.Refuge of Hope would like you to consider giving a financial gift to help impact a life. When you give, you will help:

Refuge of Hope would like to ask you to help this ministry continue, and impact a life. Our goal is $19,000, and your gift, regardless of the amount, when put together with our other financial partners, can help us reach our goal!

Nov. 27 began our “Gift for Life” 2018 Campaign. We encourage you to give and share this with your friends and family.

Please visit www.refugeofhopecc.org/support for online giving or you can mail your donation .

May the Lord Bless you and your family this Christmas!



Refuge of Hope is a 501 (c)3 non-Profit Organization.



Physical Address: 4035 Violet Rd Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Mailing Address: PO BOX 260480 Corpus Christi, TX 78426

Phone: (361) 241-5300 www.refugeofhopecc.org