Girl's Varsity soccer team head to TAPPS State Championship

March 7, 2017
by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy
Despite less-than-ideal soccer weather this past Saturday, the Lady Angels were able to accomplish what they were so close to doing last year — secure a spot at the TAPPS Division 2 State Soccer Championship.
The girls’ varsity soccer team played as hard as the rain pouring over them, eventually beating out Saint Mary’s Hall High School 4-2 on Saturday, March 4 bringing their overall record to 23-5-2.
After dominating district and area play, the Lady Angels are now preparing themselves for their biggest game of the season against Grapevine Faith Christian, which will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 9 at Waco ISD Stadium.
Looking back on the game his team endured this past weekend, head coach Bill Cleavelin said he believes his team is more than ready for the State Championship.
“It was a tough game because we were playing a very good team in very wet and rainy conditions,” he said. “These girls have determination. Whatever happens Thursday, I’m so very proud of this team.”
As the girls ran drills late Monday afternoon, assistant coach Carrie Manna said the girls playing in Thursday’s game are fundamentally some of the best players she’s ever seen during her years of coaching.
“These girls are the true personification of what a team should be,” she said. “I couldn’t be happier to see this particular group of girls earn the opportunity to play in a State Championship game.”
The Lady Angels will hit the road for Waco at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. The girls will board their bus near the pavilion on Austin Street as students, faculty, and staff cheer the team on.
The TAPPS Division 2 State Championship game will be available to Time Warner/Spectrum subscribers on channel 323 and available to stream online at
www.MySpectrumSports.com
.