Global tour coming Feb. 7 to Most Precious Blood Church in Corpus Christi

Best-selling author, popular speaker and Theology of the Body teacher Christopher West and acclaimed musician Mike Mangione are bringing their powerful event that explores the meaning of our lives, Made for More, on Feb. 7 to Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, 3502 Saratoga Blvd. in Corpus Christi.
Made for More creatively weaves together dynamic presentations with live music, movie clips, popular YouTube videos, and sacred art for an intimate evening of beauty and reflection on the meaning of life, love and human destiny.
“Where do we come from and where are we going? These questions are
decisive for understanding what it means to be human and how to orient our lives and our actions toward authentic fulfillment,” explains West, who is also President of the Theology of the Body Institute in Pennsylvania. “You will come away from this evening with a faith-filled vision of hope that will instill in you the sheer wonder and joy of being alive.”
These deep questions are explored through the lens of Pope John Paul II’s “Theology of the Body” teachings. The “Theology of the Body,” one of the fastest growing movements in the Catholic Church (particularly among young adults), is the name given to a collection of talks given by Pope John Paul II during the first five years of his pontificate (Sept. 5, 1979 through Nov. 28, 1984), expounding on what West describes as the Catholic Church’s “redeeming vision of human sexuality.”
In light of the sexual crisis in the Church that ruled headlines last year, St. John Paul II’s Theology of the Body is the antidote to the crisis and is revitalizing parishes. Made for More has been selling out across the country because it taps into a great desire in the Church to get to the core of this crisis, and it is transforming individual hearts, families as well as parishes and providing great healing and hope.
This event is for people of all ages and anyone who wants to rediscover the deepest meaning of what it means to be human, of our longings, and of our destiny.
Made for More is sponsored by hosted by Most Precious Blood Parish and cosponsored by St. Patrick Parish and St. Pius X Parish.