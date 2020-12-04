God’s love inspires and guides seminarians

Seminarians Carlos De La Rosa and Charles Silvas have a deep appreciation for the four characteristics of God’s love or “The DNA of Communion,” as outlined in Bishop Michael Mulvey’s pastoral letter, “I am with you always to the end of the age.”
In his letter, Bishop Mulvey outlines four characteristics of communion: God loves everyone, God takes the first step, God sees Jesus in every person, and love accompanies everyone and shares in their situation.
“The characteristic that immediately spoke to me is how love takes the first step,” says De La Rosa. “Though necessary, communion with others can sometimes be difficult to achieve, especially in the age of COVID-19.”
He was most inspired to take the first step during his recent pastoral year at St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Parish. “Meeting parishioners where they are and being present to them, and their respective situations guides everything, and the rest of these aspects stem from this one very vital step,” he says.
Medical books generally define DNA as deoxyribonucleic acid that contains genetic code. However, someone can see it as a fundamental nature or a set of qualities from a basic viewpoint. In even more understandable terms, most people associate DNA with attributes shared between parents, children and even extended family members. While traits such as eye color, height or other physical characteristics are easily seen and acknowledged, the idea of DNA becomes worthy of a markedly deeper reflection when its definition denotes the spiritual significance of communion.
“I find the idea of ‘DNA’ to be especially significant because it creates a sense of unity. And deepens it with a real understanding of how stronger genes help weaker ones, and this resembles how the Eucharist is a source of strength and unites us all as one family,” De La Rosa said.
De La Rosa was born and raised in Corpus Christi, and his home parish is Our Lady of Perpetual Help. At OLPH, he became involved in various parish activities, which played an essential role in his spiritual formation.
Charles Silvas
Fellow seminarian, Charles Silvas, shares De La Rosa’s enthusiasm for the DNA of Communion. Silvas also grew up in Corpus Christi. He attended St. Joseph, Holy Family and Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parishes, during his youth. When he began his studies in Washington, D.C., Silvas quickly found the connection of the four aspects of the DNA of Communion as he was building a sense of unity with his fellow seminarians.
“The DNA of Communion allows us to see with the eyes of Christ and listen with the ears of Christ,” he says. “All four aspects are one simultaneous action because we must begin by seeing Jesus in everyone, and in doing so, we are called to love them as God loves them.”
Silvas acknowledges that living out the four characteristics of the DNA of Communion has become significantly more important and challenging during the pandemic, “especially during the shutdown when people didn’t have their basic needs met, but continue sharing what they have,” he said. “This is a sign of a Eucharistic community. We are called to be Eucharist for others – even in the midst of division, we are still called to be there for one another. We are always called to strive for unity.”
“Everything that we do is a response to God’s love,” Silvas said. “We must remember we cannot be in communion with one another unless we are in communion with God.”
As both seminarians continue their studies at the Theological College at the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC., they are both more deeply aware of how the DNA of Communion has both inspired and guided them. They can also see how these four characteristics give them a more precise focus when building communion with fellow seminarians, parishioners and everyone they encounter.