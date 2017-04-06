Golf tournament raises funds for school

St. Pius X 14th Annual Golf Classic held on March 31 "was a great success," principal Bryan Krnavek said of the fundraising event, benefitting St. Pius X Catholic School. Exceeding their goal of raising $7000 ensures that Krnavek will dye his hair blue for the next few weeks.



The golf tournament was held at the Corpus Christi Country Club. The golf tournament was held at the Corpus Christi Country Club. the winners of the golf tournament were Rob Paskill, Peter Gomez, Father Peter Marsalek and Father Brady Williams.



Krnavek said the success of the event was due to the golf committee, the parent-teacher organization, parent volunteers, sponsors, donors, players and many people who had been working behind the scenes since November. He gave a special thanks to platinum sponsors, Frank and Suzy Battaglia, who have sponsored the event for many years.

