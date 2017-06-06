Graduates recognized, awarded scholarships at Sacred Heart

On May 28, Sacred Heart Church in Rockport celebrated a Graduates Mass. The Mass was held in tribute to the memory of Jack Thomas Sanchez, a classmate who passed away on Oct. 6, 2010 of brain cancer. Sanchez’s picture was part of the celebration.Graduates participating in the Mass were, in bottom row (from left) Julia Garza, Jewel Cantu and Shelby Ward; in second row are Baylie Thompson, Audry Esqivel, Angel Alcala, Chase Resendez and Kaitlin Garza; and in third row are Deacon Daniel Boehm, Loren Kelly, R.J. Rodriguez, Erika Cervantez, Christian Nguyen, Megan Zapalac and Father Raynaldo Yrlas, Jr., pastor at Sacred Heart.On the same day, the Sacred Heart Knights of Columbus Council 8028 awarded $1,000 scholarships to Angel Alcala, Erika Cervantez, Chase Resendez, Baylie Thompson and Megan Zapalac pictured below with Father Yrlas, Grand Knight Randy Phillips and Patrick Coym, KC scholarship committee member.