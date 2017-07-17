Group promotes the Brown Scapular and Our Lady of Fatima's message to the world

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

Parishioners from St. Joseph Church and members of Helpers of God's Precious Infants exceeded their goal by making over 150 scapulars for those who enrolled to receive scapulars during July 16 Masses held at St. Joseph Church on the feast day of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel.



Fourteen people brought sewing machines, scissors and irons and began making scapulars beginning at 10 a.m. on July 5 and were done by 2 p.m. that same day.



"We had fabric and all the material to make 2,000 scapulars for the sick and the dying, so I asked our group if we could use this fabric for the community. You don't have to be a seamstress to do what we do. Those who know how to sew bring can bring their machines," said Sharon Longoria, president of the laity for the Society of Our Lady of the body of Christ and member of the group, Helpers of God's Precious Infants.



On July 11 they will meet at St. Helena of the True Cross of Jesus Parish after 12 p.m. Mass. Then they will make a date with Holy Family and Christ the King Parishes. "We're open to visit any parish to help them," Longoria said.



"The brown scapular is a beautiful sacramental. Since it is the 100th Anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima, Her teaching is so pertinent to our time. The last apparition was so clear–the rosary and scapular are inseparable. What we are doing is following through with her messages."



Throughout the centuries many popes have embraced and promoted the scapular and on Oct. 13, 1917 Our Lady of Fatima appeared to Lucia wearing the long brown scapular worn by Carmelite nuns and monks.



"Father Ogie (Father Rogel Rosalinas, SOLT is pastor of St. Joseph Parish) started researching the scapular, because you can't just pass them out. It is best to enroll in order to receive a scapular, along with that come many promises of Our Lady, one of the strongest being anyone who dies wearing them (including living the duties associated with it), will not suffer the fires of hell," Longoria said. "It's not a lucky charm, it's a sacramental. An important one that we need to encourage."



Would your like to help celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima by making scapulars for your parish? Call Sharon Longoria at (361) 960-6050, so you can get your parish started.