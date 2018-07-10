Group takes Gospel to Mathis restaurant

July 10, 2018
A grassroots non-profit organization, St. Paul Street Evangelization met with diners at Taqueria Valarta in Mathis on July 1, spreading the Word of God. They set up our table with Church-approved pamphlets on various subjects, such as the Eucharist, confession, the Virgin Mary, saints and many topics related to the Catholic faith.
"The organization is dedicated to responding to the mandate of Jesus to preach the Gospel to all nations by taking the Catholic Faith to the streets in a non-
confrontational way, allowing the Holy Spirit to move in the hearts of those who witness our public Catholic presence," said Deacon Mark Christoph, a parishioner of Sacred Heart Parish in Mathis and area coordinator for St. Paul Street Evangelization Lake Corpus Christi.
“We also hand out rosaries and miraculous medals to all who want them free of charge, but most of all
we pray,” Deacon Christoph said. “We invite those who visit our table to enter into prayer with us asking for various needs as the Holy Spirit prompts," he said.
Other members of the Mathis group are Team Leader and Evangelist, Randy Medrano for Mathis, Ninfa Funke, Roxanne Medrano and Michaela Gonzalez. To learn more about St. Paul Street Evangelization, internationally visit to
http://streetevangelization.com/
or visit our Mathis facebook page:
St. Paul Street Evangelization Mathis.