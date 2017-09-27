Guest speaker discusses online safety at IWA

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

In preparation of National Bullying Prevention Week, Incarnate Word Academy had guest speaker and founder of the Protect Young Eyes program, Chris McKenna, spoke to High School and Middle Level students on Sept. 21.



During his presentation, McKenna discussed with Angels the digital realities, strategies and practical solutions that enlighten, equip and encourage students to use technology responsibly.



After a 12-year career in business advising and six years in full-time Middle School ministry, McKenna is now the Educational Resource Manager for Covenant Eyes, an internet aafety and accountability company. In 2015 he created Protect Young Eyes as a way to equip and encourage parents and students toward responsible use of technology.



Incarnate Word Academy aims to raise awareness and encourage others to take an active role in bullying prevention by utilizing an online bullying submission form and having teachers regularly integrate online safety and bullying prevention into their curriculum.



In doing so, IWA will recognize Oct. 16-20 as Bullying Prevention Week. The academy invites students, faculty, staff, parents and the entire IWA community to wear orange on Wednesday, Oct. 18, in recognition of National Unity Day. The message: “Make it Orange and Make it End.”



