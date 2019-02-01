Speaker encourages IWA students to find opportunity in every challenge

After losing both legs from the pelvis down at the age of five, West entered a world that might have easily defeated him. Instead, he tackled challenge after challenge, like participating in high school athletics and climbing the rigorous summits of Mount Kilimanjaro, defying the odds of his doctors, peers, and anyone who didn’t know of the drive and determination within him.
West also announced that Incarnate Word Academy’s Middle Level was selected by WE to attend this year’s WE Day Texas on March 27. This event highlights outstanding Texas institutions who regularly participate in volunteering and service work throughout the school year. At IWA, over 30,000 hours of community service is performed annually by its Middle and High School Level students.
West is a founder of the ME to WE Movement and most recently visited the Coastal Bend where he was a featured speaker during the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Distinguished Speaker Series. He recently opened up for singer Demi Lovato during her recent world tour across North America, where he spoke to and inspired thousands of her fans.
In line with its mission and core values, IWA regularly invites guest speakers to remind students that a great education is the foundation life is built upon and determines how far a person can go. Motivated by a philosophy of Catholic education, the IWA community of teachers, staff, and counselors work together to provide students with an atmosphere allowing students to be prepared and determined to do their very best with every endeavor.
For more on West and the ME to WE Movement, please click here.